FDP Fraternal Order of Police says vaccine incentive is the “right approach”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick’s Board of Aldermen approved a resolution to provide financial incentives for city employees to get vaccinated, including Frederick Police Department officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police who represents the Frederick Police Department’s officers says they believe a financial incentive is a right approach. While they want as many officers as possible to get the shot, they know there will be officers who will choose to still not get vaccinated.

FPD has experienced 227 officer quarantines during the pandemic.

Patrol Sergeant and FOP President, Charlie Snyder says he has witnessed the challenge of being short-staffed.

“We have to be cognizant because what it could cost the city on the outside, or some of the unintended consequences could be huge,” said Snyder.

Police Chief Lando said to WDVM 25 that in other areas mandating the vaccine police and fire departments have lost 5 to 10 percent of their staff.

While the resolution was approved 3 to 2, questions still remain. How much to give officers for rolling up their sleeves along with how it will be paid for.