FDA approves South Korean virus tests for use in Maryland

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan stands at a news conference at the governor’s residence on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where her husband, Gov. Larry Hogan announced she helped negotiations that led to a company in South Korea to send a shipment to boost the state’s ability to conduct tests for COVID-19 by 500,000. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the use of 500,000 coronavirus tests purchased by Maryland from a South Korean company this month.

The Baltimore Sun reports the FDA gave LabGenomics Co emergency approval Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan announced April 20 that the state made the $9 million purchase in an effort to boost its testing capacity on the road to recovery from the global pandemic.

The governor’s office has said other materials needed for the test are still being ordered, though some tests have already been deployed to “high-priority hot spots.” The Sun says some local officials and those looking for the tests have questioned when they will receive them.

LATEST NEWS