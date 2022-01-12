FCSO starts body-worn camera trials

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting next week, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland will begin a 12-month trial period of body-worn cameras.

These trials are in preparation for the legislative mandate that all Maryland police officers wear body cameras by 2025. In order to make sure the program runs properly once established, FCSO will be testing the technology, operations, and policies of the cameras and footage release.

“We just ask for people’s cooperation when it comes to that and understands when we release videos we’re going to do it in a professional manner to state the fact,” said Lieutenant Jeff Null, FCSO Training Services Commander. “And just for people to realize that they may see the footage, but one degree of viewing angle can change your perspective and your perspective of what you see.”

Null estimates initial start-up costs, including hardware and software, are at least $1.5 million.

Lieutenant Null also asks residents to always watch the entire body-cam footage and if they have questions about their policies, to contact the sheriff’s office directly.