FCSO settles ACLU racial profiling lawsuit; Sheriff apologizes

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has reached a settlement in a lawsuit accusing two deputies, the county, Sheriff Jenkins, and FCSO of racial profiling.

This $125,000 settlement was reached after deputies wrongfully detained, Sara Medrano. Medrano was stopped and held on the side of the road for more than an hour by deputies.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland assisted the Resources For Immigrant Support and Empowerment (RISE) Coalition of Western Maryland in the lawsuit and said this case is very important to the Frederick County immigrant community. ACLU also says that FCSO and Sheriff Jenkins have a history of racially profiling.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins also issued a written apology for the lack of adequate training. Apart from the settlement, there will also be transparency measures taken such as training to prevent further racial profiling, public meetings regarding the 287(g) program and reports about biased policing will be made publicly available.