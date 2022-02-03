FCSO serves local resident on animal cruelty charges

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) detectives successfully served a criminal summons to Tiree Lynell Peck, age 34, of Frederick, on six counts of abuse or neglect of animals involving two Cane Corso puppies.

In December 2021, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control (FCDAC) and the FCSO Criminal Investigations Section received a tip of possible animal abuse in the 6600 block of Granville Court in Frederick.

Officers also found Peck tethered the two dogs for extended periods of time, which limited their ability to sit, stand, and have access to food and water. Additionally, information provided indicated that Peck muzzled the dogs with a makeshift device resulting in physical injury.

“Both adults are currently here at the Animal Control Center Animal Control Center, Frederick County, they’re doing great, Director of Frederick County Division of Animal Control, David Luckenbaugh explained. “We’ve dedicated time to them for exercise and enrichment. At the conclusion of the criminal process, we will ask for custody the animals. If we are successful, we’ll try to place the animals in a breed specific rescue that has extensive experience and knowledge of this breed. It can provide them with everything they need to lead a long and happy life.”