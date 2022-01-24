FCSO seeks public’s help in recent homicide

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a homicide that took place on Monday, Jan. 10.

FCSO deputies first responded to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious death. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to find one person deceased on the spot.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as “Juana Pahola Delgado Morales – goes by “Paola” or “Pahola” Delgado – age 21, of the Leesburg, Virginia, area.”

FCSO asks that anyone with any information contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case # 22-003169.

However, anyone who wants to remain anonymous and report information about this case, should email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

