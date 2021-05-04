FCSO seeking information in Middletown shooting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July 2020 Middletown Memorial Park shooting incident.

On July 27, 2020, a 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while playing basketball at Memorial Park on South Church Street in Middletown.

After a preliminary investigation, officials do not believe a gun was fired in the park, but rather that the shot may have come from further away. The incident is still under investigation, and FCSO is asking for anyone with information about this event to contact them at 301-600-1046.