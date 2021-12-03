FCSO offers tips on how to keep your package deliveries safe

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many people are preparing for the holidays, and you may be expecting a package delivery almost every day, but in Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported an increase of theft regarding stolen packages.

Over the last few days, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of packages going missing, especially in the New Market and Lake Linganore areas, to prevent this from happening again, deputies encourage residents to check the status of their packages daily, change delivery instructions if you know you won’t be home, or have your package be held at a pickup location.

It is also recommended to:

Install security cameras to prevent package theft

Have packages delivered to your workplace/office

Require signature on delivery to stop package theft

Provide instructions to place the package in a predetermined area with minimal line of sight from the roadway.

Deputies also recommend, if residents are meeting someone in person to pick up an online item they purchased, it’s best to get an escort, and do your research before giving out any information.