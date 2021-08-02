FCSO makes the month of August speed enforcement month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is making August their speed enforcement month.

If you’re driving through Frederick County it is highly recommended to monitor your speed. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging drivers to slow down to avoid fines.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, many residents have asked for more speed enforcement. Officials say speeding has been an issue lately, with seven speed-related fatal collisions in the last five months. In an effort to combat this issue, the sheriff’s office is using this month to crack down on drivers who speed, so drivers should expect a heavier police presence.

“I have never in 31 years plus of law enforcement, see the number of complaints of aggressive driving and speed as we’re seeing right now. So we decided it’s time to make a big effort. We want residents to feel safe and we want to limit the vehicle fatalities in our community,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

According to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, there are various penalties for speeding tickets in Maryland and they are: