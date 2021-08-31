FCSO makes September “Small Town and Community Policing” Month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has created multiple initiatives to build a safer community. At the beginning of August, they launched Speed enforcement month, and now for the month of September, they are launching an initiative called Small Town and Community Policing month, where deputies will spend more time in rural areas.

The goal of this initiative is for deputies to build better community relationships by going out on foot and talking to residents in small towns and rural communities that are Frederick County.

Deputies want residents to feel comfortable enough to report any issue to them no matter how big or small. Residents can expect to see more deputies walking around royal areas — and don’t be surprised if they strike up a friendly conversation.

“Providing effective and dependable law enforcement to our small towns, residential communities, and rural areas of the county is very important to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frankly, it is the cornerstone of what we do. The small town and municipalities are a key to Frederick County maintaining its appeal as still being a rural county and what I describe as the land of pleasant living,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

They want to get to know all areas of the community and establish stronger relations.

“We have provided contractual resident deputies for many years in Middletown, Emmitsburg, and Myersville, however, this initiative is very important to emphasize that all of our small towns and rural communities are equally important and our deputies are proud to carry out the effort,” Jenkins said.

The Sheriff explained, this initiative is very important to emphasize to Frederick County’s small towns and rural areas, they are equally important, and deputies will work to handle all their questions and concerns.