FCSO Judicial Services Commander Retires

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After 28 great years of serving the residents of Frederick County, Lieutenant John Benner has retired as the Judicial Services Commander.

Benner began his career in 1993 and quickly dove into the community. He was a corporal in the community service section and helped strengthen community relations.

Benner also worked in training, SWAT, sniper and judicial services, but his biggest achievement is protecting the town.

According to the Frederick County Sheriffs Office, Benner researched, developed, or conducted training on Excited Delirium, Suicide by Cop, Low Light Firearms Techniques, Force-on-Force/Scenario training, and Suicide Bomber Prevention and Response, among many other topics.

He showed bravery even at the beginning of his career when he intervened in an active shooter incident. He chased down and stopped a suspect on his way to a crowded bar with a loaded gun. For his actions, he received the Deputy of the Year and Valor Awards. The sheriff’s office says he will be missed.

“I was happy to be called to a career in law enforcement and honored to serve the citizens of Frederick County,” said Benner. “I have been fortunate to serve along the dedicated and professional men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. I wish them all the best as they continue to help make Frederick County a great place to live and work.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that an announcement on a new judicial services commander should be expected soon.