FCSO investigating Sunday death in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a death in Frederick Sunday afternoon.

FCSO announced in a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. that there would be activity at Runnymeade Drive and Poole Jones Road “for quite some time.” At 8:30 that night, officials announced a death investigation at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released. Officials say no further announcements will be made until next of kin has been notified.