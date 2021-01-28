FCSO de-escalates mental health emergency

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together to resolve a potentially deadly situation by deploying strategies to save lives and address a mental health emergency.

At approximately 1 a.m. on January 28, FCSO deputies were dispatched for a report of a mental health emergency where a person showed life-threatening actions and was armed with a knife.

Although deputies were met with hostility, threats, and were taunted with the knife, they were able to de-escalate the situation without anyone being seriously hurt. FCSO dispatched a negotiator and activated SWAT for support. In the end, the individual was detained successfully by a taser and bean bag rounds and suffered minor injuries.

FCSO acknowledges that these mental health incidents are a regular occurrence throughout our country and even in Frederick County. They say their office has worked hard to provide information, guidance and training that prevents these situations from being lethal.

Captain Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operations Commander said, “we don’t need warriors in law enforcement anymore, we need critical thinkers, and that’s the kind of environment that we’re trying to instill and try to create.”