FCSO conducts over 1,000 service calls for labor day weekend

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s office had a busy Labor Day weekend, answering over 1,000 service calls.
According to the sheriff’s office, they completed over 200 traffic stops. During one of the stops, police found two firearms and multiple controlled dangerous substances.
The sheriff’s office said that two suspects were taken into custody for illegally carrying the firearms based on prior charges.
