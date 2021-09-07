FCSO conducts over 1,000 service calls for labor day weekend

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s office had a busy Labor Day weekend, answering over 1,000 service calls. 

According to the sheriff’s office, they completed over 200 traffic stops. During one of the stops, police found two firearms and multiple controlled dangerous substances.

The sheriff’s office said that two suspects were taken into custody for illegally carrying the firearms based on prior charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories