FCSO begins vaccination of officers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Law enforcement officers at Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have begun Coronavirus vaccinations.

Those being vaccinated include officers from Frederick County, Frederick City, Brunswick, and other agencies serving the county. Vaccines are voluntary but law enforcement officers who are interested in being vaccinated are under phase 1a as first responders.

Lieutenant Jason Deater also says officers are also looking forward to getting back into some activities such as community engagement and service.

As of now approximately 35 percent of staff on the operational side have been vaccinated.