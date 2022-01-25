FCSO asking for the public’s help in investigating Jan. 10 homicide

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is investigating a recent homicide and is asking the public if they have any information to please contact police.

The victim is 21-year-old Juana Pahola Delgado Morales of the Leesburg, Virginia, area. Morales often went by “Paola” or “Pahola” Delgado and was discovered in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick on January 10th around 4pm for a call of a suspicious death.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about her last whereabouts leading up to her murder to contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case # 22-003169. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

