FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Federick Board of Education is starting the process of looking for a new Superintendent. They are now turning to the community to get some feedback.

Back in December of 2021, former Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban was placed on administrative leave after a settlement was reached with the Justice Department. An investigation was launched after Dr. Alban about the school system’s mistreatment of students with disabilities.

The Board since has placed Dr. Mike Markoe as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year. The board would like participation from the community about what desired characteristics and skills they would like to see in their next superintendent. If you are interested in providing feedback you can fill out the survey FCPS Superintendent Search Survey.

Projected timeline for Superintendent:

Feb. 21-March 4: Superintendent Search survey is open for community feedback

March: Virtual parent and community focus groups meet to provide feedback

March 23: Leadership profile presented to the Board

April 6: Candidate slate is presented to the Board

April 7-9: Board first-round structured interviews

April 12-14: Board second round and final interviews