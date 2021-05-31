FCPS will host a new summer program to help students get ready for a full return

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools are looking to start a new summer program to help students.

During the months of June and July, FCPS will host eleven different optional summer programs, which will cater to helping students readjust after a year of virtual learning.

The programs will focus on supporting the social and emotional needs of students, address unfinished learning, and provide social experiences.

The program includes:

Career and Technical Education: Four program to help students to receive hands-on practice to

Child Development Program: From July 19-22, 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Tuscarora High School. This

provides high school Child Development students the opportunity to prepare for careers in Early

Childhood.

Elevate Academy: a twenty day program aimed to support the unfinished learning

due to the pandemic

English Learner Summer Program: Gives high school, English Learner students the ability to

earn credits, for graduation, in English, health, and physical education.

Extended School Year: For students with disabilities that need additional guidance.

Frederick County Virtual School: Five-week summer class for grades 8-12.

It is catered to independent and self-motivated learners.

Fun Academics in the Summer Time: Twenty-day summer program designed to provide students with academic enrichment.

New Horizons Summer Academy: Catered to high school students, for the chance to earn one academic credit and take a job/life skills class.

Recovery Compensatory Education: Recovery Services and additional services for students with disabilities.

Young Scholars: a talent spotting and talent development program for students who are traditionally underrepresented in advanced coursework.

“We have space for more than 3500 students. We’re going to be working with students in June and July, not just on academics but also on any emotional or mental need that the students may have,” said Brandon Oland, FCPS Spokesperson.

Parents who are interested can reach out to their children’s schools.

For more information visit: 05.26.21 Summer Programs Update_backup2-updated.pdf (boarddocs.com)