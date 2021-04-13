FCPS wants families to be aware of bus route changes

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On April 13, 2021, Frederick County Public Schools fourth term has begun and staff is welcoming back more in-person students.

However, school officials want to alert families about the change in bus routes. According to FCPS officials, sixty-one percent of students are committing to in-person learning. In order to assist more students and provide transportation, some bus routes needed to change.

Children must social distance on buses, and this can cause some transportation changes. FCPS needs to ensure children can get to school while staying safe from the virus, which is why bus routes needed to be altered.

Staff wants to remind families to check online and be aware of certain transportation changes that may impact their schedules.

“There’s a limit, to the amount of students that we can have per bus, and we’ve had to make some changes to accommodate students and families. We just want to make sure that families know when the buses are arriving and departing every day. Our goal is to help students get to school safely,” said FCPS Communications Manager Brandon Oland.

In order to ensure everyone’s needs are met staff say they will survey families to see what their preferences are for the 2021-22 school year.