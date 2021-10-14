FCPS updates quarantine guidelines

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID metrics continue to improve in Frederick County, Frederick County Public Schools is relaxing many of their quarantine requirements.

The FCPS Board of Education voted to lift quarantine requirements if a student was in close contact when exposed, but was wearing a mask. The district is hoping this move prevents a large number of students from missing in-person learning. The board also voted to require student athletes and those who are in extracurricular activities will need to get vaccinated or submit weekly testing by Dec. 6.

“What’s going on in the school community, looks a lot like what’s going on in the general community, in terms of transmission,” said County Health Officer Dr. Brookmyer. “We haven’t seen much change in the percentage of tests that have been positive in the school-age population since school started.”

The new guidelines will officially be put in place Monday.