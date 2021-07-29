FCPS updates mask guidelines for staff and students in Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools announced mask-wearing is now required for all students and staff for the beginning of the 2021 school year.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban, stated classes will still operate five days a week but inside masks are to be worn at all times.

FCPS says there are no requirements to wear face coverings outdoors, but it is recommended for those who are not vaccinated to wear a face covering. Face coverings are also required on school buses.

“The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. We will monitor health metrics and data in our schools and community to make decisions that support keeping our students safely attending face-to-face instruction. We will provide updates to the community on a regular basis,” said Dr. Alban.

FCPS announced these mask-wearing exceptions: