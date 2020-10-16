FCPS: Two food distribution employees test positive for COVID-19

Two FCPS Food and Nutrition Services employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system sent out a Find Out First alert Thursday, sharing that the employees support meal distribution in the Brunswick community.

During an investigation, those who worked closely with the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) employees were notified and advised to quarantine, monitor their health, and seek healthcare for any concerns.

“FNS employees follow all health and safety protocols when preparing and distributing food, including mitigating strategies during this pandemic. They are following guidance for social distancing, use of face coverings, handwashing, and sanitizing and disinfecting all workspaces,” the notice stated.

Officials believe the exposure risk is low, according to the alert, and shared the news out of an abundance of caution.

The notice added that if anyone who visited the distribution sites at 52 Souder Road or at Brunswick Middle School has concerns about their health, officials suggest reaching out to your healthcare provider.