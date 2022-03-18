FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Sixth-grade science teacher Cindy Barlow is closer to receiving national recognition after becoming a finalist for a Presidential award.

Barlow has worked in Frederick County Schools for five years and now is one of six Maryland teachers in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

“I was honored to be nominated for the award, but it took me a little while to understand the depth of what the award was about and I was just honored to be nominated,” Barlow said.

The Maryland State Department of Education selected six candidates for this prestigious honor, which is the highest award bestowed by the U.S. Government for S.T.E.M. and Computer Science teaching

“I would get to travel to Washington, DC and meet teachers from across the country and territories of the United States, so it would be neat to have that collaboration and have it at the county level and at my school level, especially but then to have it nationally, I think would be a really cool experience,” Barlow said.

Co-workers of Barlow say that no one deserves this award more than her. She works closely work with each of her students through her love of science.

“Ms. Barlow really champions all of our students,” Principal Reginald Gunter said. “She really championed our students in science and you know that energy that she put into them delivering high-quality science instruction, to not just the top students, but to all students.”

Barlow said that without the love and support of her staff and students, she wouldn’t be able to do what she does best.

Finalists from the award will receive a ten thousand dollar reward from the national science foundation and a presidential certificate.

They will also join a group of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national stem teaching.