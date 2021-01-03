FCPS suspends in-person instruction and winter sports practices

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland says that it is suspending all in-person instruction and winter sports activities due to poor health metrics in the county. FCPS, in a press release on Sunday, says as of Monday, 4 January 2020, “[a]ll instruction will be virtual until further notice.”

Teachers and staff will continue to have access to school buildings and classrooms as needed. The school district is encouraging telework, if possible. Students without internet access can continue to connect to remote learning at school facilities.

FCPS monitors health metrics and communicates with the Frederick County Health Department on when to resume small group learning and winter athletic practices. While the hybrid model will be postponed, the school system says that more details regarding a timeline to hybrid learning will come later in the week.

This is a developing story.