FCPS superintendent aims to”Recover, Reconnect, and Reinvent”

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Recover, Reconnect, and Reinvent, that’s what the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland, Dr. Theresa Alban, aims to do as she introduced the proposed operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2022.
The superintendent’s proposed recommendation rings in at $701.2 million dollars, which is reflecting an increase of $26,631,468 or 3.95% over the FY2021 operating budget. Dr. Alban believes the large budget is necessary and will allow for an increase in the salary resource pool and cover the cost of online learning. Some other factors affecting the budget include:
• Student enrollment
• Learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Formula-based allocations for schools, including
materials of instruction
• Federal and state mandates
• Increase in complexity and severity of special
education services
• Increased mental health needs
• Continued increase in English Learners students
• Continued demand for building maintenance projects
• Changing technology, the desire to equitably
distribute technology, and the ability to meet the
infrastructure needs to be created by the new technology
• Pension and other benefit-related costs including
other post-employment benefit costs
• Continued increases in programs and contracted
services
• Uncertain state revenue allocations
There will be a public hearing on the budget to on February 3rd.
