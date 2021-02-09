FCPS Students were recognized by State Music Association

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Music Educators Association recently recognized eight FCPS music students that were accepted into various Maryland all-state ensembles.

Every year the Maryland Music Educators Association offers the opportunity for students who are enrolled in their home school band, choir, or orchestra to audition for the all-state ensembles.

The all-state ensembles are a select group of students representing the most talented instrumentalists in the state of Maryland.

This involves a meticulous audition process that only selects 1,000 students from the 4,000 in Maryland secondary school music programs, and eight FCPS students were chosen this year.

Kimberly Hirschmann, Visual and Performing Arts Curriculum Specialist, Frederick County Public Schools, stated:

“These students have been working from home on their own and they haven’t had their traditional experiences with their friends, such as playing in their bands and orchestras at school. The fact that they were still so engaged in music-making on their own, and they were selected for this program is just amazing.”

Officials say because of the pandemic there will not be a large performance but those that have been selected are able to audition for the All-Eastern Ensemble.