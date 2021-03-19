FCPS students earn top honors in a statewide writing competition

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four Frederick County Public Schools students earned first-place honors in the annual Young Authors statewide writing competition.

The competition, hosted by the State of Maryland Literacy Association judges students in grades 1-12 on original works of poetry and short stories. FCPS continues to place high in these competitions, and Lori Barrick, Co-President of the Frederick County Literacy Chapter says it speaks volumes about the writing instruction in school.

“Our mission is to promote literacy in Frederick County and we do that by supporting teachers, giving them professional development and by encouraging literacy in students,” Barrick said.

Barrick encourages everyone to keep reading, as reading and writing go hand in hand.

Top Honors for Scondary Grades:

Sophia Sanders, Thurmont Middle, (Poetry)

Searlait Hoyt, Middletown Middle (Short Story)

Top Honors for Elementary School:

Jackson Davies, Urbana Elementary (Poetry)

Mustafa Ahmad, Urbana Elementary (Short Story)

Taking second-place honors in Maryland are Paige Samara Poska, a seventh-grade student at West Frederick Middle (poetry); Regan Ryder, a ninth-grade student at Brunswick High (short story); Kerala Bannister, an 11th-grade student at Oakdale High (poetry) and Nicolas Farrell, a 12th-grade student at Frederick High (short story).