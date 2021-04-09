FCPS students discuss National day of silence

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — National Day of Silence is a day used to protest against discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

It is a student-led movement where some students take a day of silence to illustrate how intimidation, name-calling and general bullying has a silencing effect.

Some Frederick County students expressed their feeling towards the day and explained how they encourage other to embrace themselves regardless of what anyone thinks.

“It is a day that should be a commemoration for us and used to remember we aren’t different from anyone else and we should not be treated as less than,” said FCPS student E. Pearson.

The day aims to help students and others recognize the LGBTQ community and work towards establishing equality.

“I hope one day LGBTQ issues and rights will be just the same as straight and cisgender rights. I hope when people think of marriage they don’t automatically assume man and a woman, I hope they assume it’s just two people,” said A. Meeler.

Bullying and harassment come in several forms. Whether it comes in a physical or verbal form, both are harmful and leave lasting damage