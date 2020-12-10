FCPS students appointed Maryland General Assembly student pages

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Five Frederick County students will serve as pages, and one as an alternate, for the Maryland General Assembly 2021 legislative session.

The students selected are Amelia Jansen, Linganore High; Hannah Ullman, Frederick High; Olivia DeGuzman, Gov. Thomas Johnson High; Chloe Kim, Oakdale High; and David Turner, Middletown High. The alternate is Gabriella Alfano, Brunswick High.

Serving as a legislative page is a unique opportunity for students to learn firsthand about the workings of the legislative process in Maryland. Apportionment of pages, by county, is based on the census taken at the beginning of each decade.