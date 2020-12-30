FCPS student board members discussed hybrid model

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public School’s (FCPS) will be moving into a hybrid model come January 2021 and in a new interview released by the district, we get to hear from a student’s perspective of how they feel about this change.

FCPS students will be moving into a hybrid model on January 28 despite cases rising, and Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban says they are looking at data, but she is mindful that this has had a devastating impact on students academics.

Mia Martinez is the student member of the Frederick County Board of Education and says her peers have expressed they are struggling due to lack of motivation because they are used to learning in a classroom.

She also shared that in a virtual setting, many of them miss simply interacting with friends and extracurricular activities.

The hybrid model means students will only be in school two days a week. About 40 percent of students have chosen to remain virtual and there will be two cohorts so only about 30 percent of the student population will be coming into the building.