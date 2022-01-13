FCPS sticks to in person learning

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County is experiencing a significant amount of new COVID-19 cases. Some parents are concerned about their children’s safety in schools.

FCPS said that in the first week of January, over 80 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Although some faculty members have to quarantine, the school says this will not impact in-person learning.

As of right now, the school system says they are not considering switching to virtual learning, but if cases continue to rise they do have a detailed plan on how to continue the academic year efficiently.

The district also reported changes in quarantine guidelines

“Students will now have to quarantine for five days, and on day six through ten when they come back into the building, they have to wear a mask, except for when they’re eating. One of the additional pieces to that is our student athletes also have to wear a mask. Even during practice or athletic competition, those students who are now out of quarantine have to make sure they wear a mask,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, Executive Director of Public Affairs, Frederick County Public Schools.

Frederick County continues to experience high transmission of COVID-19. The health department urges residents to get vaccinated and receive the booster shot.

FCPS also stated that they “are committed to keeping our community updated. We will continue to meet regularly with the Frederick County Health Department and follow all suggested mitigation practices from health experts.”