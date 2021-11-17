FCPS staff share their concerns over understaffing

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During an emergency special work session with the Board of Education, Frederick County Public School teachers expressed their frustration with understaffing issues.

Based on these concerns, school officials suggested solutions to this issue, such as improving the recruiting system, streamlining the hiring process, boosting pay and allowing more planning time for teachers.

“I think our Maryland Board of Education needs to get involved also,” said Board President Jay Mason. “It can’t just be Frederick County. We need to partner with all of our stakeholders to advocate for the state to help us out, and help our teachers out.”

“I stay because I love working with the children, but this is affecting my work and family balance… my life balance,” said Valeria Clemens, a special education instructional assistant. “I am exhausted at the end of every day.”

Currently, FCPS is down 40 bus drivers, 36 teachers, 67 instructional assistants, 19 custodians and 79 food service employees.