FCPS seeks nominations for Principal of the Year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the Washington Post Principal of the Year award.

The award was founded by the Washington Post Educational Foundation to honor principals who show a strong dedication to educating students and creative positive environments.

A $7,500 prize will be given to the winner of the Washington Post’s area Principal of the Year. They will also receive a trophy and an article in the newspaper.

Skills in effective management, creativity and innovation, fostering cooperation between the school and community, and maintaining a continuing dialog with students, parents and staff, are required skills of the winner.

“The FCPS Public Affairs Department is coordinating the nomination and selection process before forwarding the FCPS finalist materials to the Washington Post. Nominees must be full-time principals with at least five years of experience as a principal, the most recent three of which must be with FCPS. They must maintain their position as principal through the 2021-22 school year,” FCPS said.

For more information, visit www.fcps.org/centraloffice/wapo-principal.