FCPS Science Center mourns passing of Drupal the Iguana

The Earth and Space Science Laboratory of Frederick County sadly announced the passing of Drupal the Iguana, who had served as their unofficial mascot for over 10 years.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County’s Earth and Space Science Laboratory (ESSL) said goodbye this past week to their unofficial mascot, Drupal the Iguana, who inspired learning in thousands of children’s lives.

Originally adopted as a rescue in 2010, Drupal quickly became the staple of anyone’s visit to the earth and space science laboratory.

For over 10 years, Drupal served as the unofficial mascot for the center, interacting with as many as 18,000 children every year visiting for field trips.

“He really did have an impact,” ESSL Co-Director Co-Director Lisa Bruck said. “People loved him.”

Drupal passed away of natural causes at the age of 14, which is about 94 in iguana years.

Co-Directors Adam Farbman said Drupal’s personality is what set him apart from being just a normal iguana.

“Just because you get an iguana doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to have an iguana that’s able to deal with 30,000 people throughout the course of a year,” Farbman said. “So that’s one of the things that really set him aside from any other animal.”

When the ESSL closed to the public, drupal stayed active – taking part in virtual learning presentations, and even participated in groundhog day.

Melissa Knoepfle has taken her two sons to the ESSL several times over the years and said Drupal was always a standout attraction.

“Whatever was going on there, it would always be like a highlight just to see him in the hall,” Knoepfle said.

Bruck and Farbman said they have no intention of replacing Drupal. In fact, they are looking to soon memorialize his legacy within the center.