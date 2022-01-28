FCPS school board supports bill to install cameras in special education classrooms

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County School Board held a meeting earlier this week to announce their support of a state bill requiring cameras in certain classrooms.

During a school board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to officially support a state law requiring cameras in special education classrooms. The bill has been moving through Annapolis for more than three years.

Board members say the bill would allow cameras to be in place in case there was a situation where the videotape collected could help protect parents, students, and teachers.

“This is proposed legislation and we’re supporting it but, I do want to say that we’re going to proceed with doing it regardless of whether the legislation gets passed or not,” FCPS Board of Education President, Brad Young explained. “We feel it’s important to go ahead and move forward, so we’ve already started getting the information there.”

The Department of Justice had previously settled an agreement with Frederick County Public Schools after an investigation found that teachers unnecessarily and repeatedly secluded and restrained their students with disabilities.

“Certainly the Department of Justice record highlighted some of the things that were there, but I think this was a movement that we were going towards anyhow because we recognize it’s beneficial for everybody involved,” President Young explained.

FCPS also said during the meeting that they plan to install these cameras in roughly 125 special education classrooms.