FCPS reported increase in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County public schools reported an increase of COVID-19 cases. School officials say last week there were over 60 new cases involving both students and staff.

According to FCPS, in the week of Nov. 15, there were a total of 142 cases, and in the week of Nov. 8, there were a total of 122 cases. Staff says that the increases this month are higher than when in-person classes resumed in August.

Health experts believe since the transmission rate in the area is high, it contributes to the high volume of cases FCPS is witnessing. School officials say they are continuing to create more ways to keep students safe, especially during the holiday when families often get together.

“Our first and top priority is to make sure that all of our students and staff are safe within our buildings. So we have several mitigation strategies in place. If there are any questions that families have regarding what we’re doing in our schools, they can always reach out to school administration,” said Eric Louérs–Phillips, executive director of Public Affairs, Frederick County Public Schools.

FCPS will release a survey to find out how many families are interested in virtual learning for the next school year.

Current FCPS Mitigation Strategies:

* Promote getting vaccinated for those that are able

* Require masks be worn in our schools and on buses

* Letters are sent home to parents/guardians when there a positive confirmed case in a classroom

* Starting next month, screen testing program for students engaged in winter sports and extracurricular interscholastic competition

* Increased and continued cleaning protocol for high touch surfaces

* Increased ventilation in buildings and air purifiers in all classrooms

* Answers to frequently asked questions can be found at https://www.fcps.org/healthhub/faq

* Additional information can also be found on our health metrics dashboard found here

FCPS still has less than a 1% positivity rate even as the community rate has risen. This is important for families to know.