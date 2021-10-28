FCPS plans to include African American studies to their course next fall

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — High school students in Frederick County Public School may have the option to enroll in an African American studies course next fall.

The goal is to allow students to learn about various cultures and gain a better understanding of historical events.

Instructors will introduce cultural, economic and political concepts as a guide to help students learn about African American heritage.

Students say this will help others understand privilege and hopefully make a change in society.

Afnan Shure is a junior at FCPS and co-vice president of the Black Student Union. She said that at a time like this, it is imperative for people to understand different cultures.

“I am so excited this may come to FCPS. I really think it will make a difference and help others understand some of the adversity some people may face,” Afnan said.

FCPS is expected to make an announcement soon with more details regarding African American courses.