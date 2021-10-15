FCPS Partners with Frederick Health Hospice

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Grief is something many of us have experienced this past year in a half, and children are no stranger to it either, which is why Frederick County Public Schools and Frederick Health Hospice launched a new partnership to support the well-being of students.

According to FCPS The objective of this new partnership is to assist FCPS students, staff and families adversely affected by serious illness and loss by offering a wide variety of services.

With this partnership between Frederick Health Hospice and Frederick County Public Schools, all students, staff, and families can have direct access to support when dealing with loss, trauma, or stress.







The children of our community are facing more than their fair share of challenges,” FHH Executive Director Carlos Graveran said. “We are proud and excited about the opportunity to partner with FCPS and contribute our expertise in bereavement and counseling to help them navigate those challenges.”

With October being National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, it’s important for caregivers to understand that depression can impact anyone of any age, and children should have a healthy outlet.

FCPS says in support of this new partnership, Frederick Health Hospice offers: