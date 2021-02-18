FCPS partners with AARCH to ensure inclusion of Black history in curriculum

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland have officially signed a partnership agreement with the African American Resource, Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH) to ensure the inclusion of black history in curriculum.

This is the formalization of FCPS and AARCH’s continued relationship, but AARCH says although they have worked with FCPS’s social studies department they were hoping for something further and systemic.

Now AARCH has access to the entire FCPS community, which allows them to facilitate teach in-service, guide staff development, provide student internships and sponsor programs.

Both FCPS and AARCH say that this collaboration will not only enrich learning for all FCPS students but also help us grow as a community.

Patricia Washington-Geddes, Chair of AARCH Educational Committee said, “teachers will have our resources firsthand in the classroom and be able to incorporate them within the lesson plan. We’ll be part of this scope and sequence as teachers create the curriculum and the calendar so African American history will then therefore be embedded within the curriculum and not just something that happens once a month.”