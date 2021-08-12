FCPS participates in the Seamless Summer Option

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland Frederick County Public Schools are encouraging families to complete the free and reduced-price meal benefits application.

With the start of the school year just around the corner school officials want to make sure students have all the resources possible to help them succeed, which is why FCPS is participating in the Seamless Summer Option.

This program is a National School Breakfast and National School Lunch Program and has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to allow all children enrolled at Frederick County Public Schools to receive meals for free.

FCPS school officials stated,

“We encourage families to complete the free and reduced-price meal benefits application even though all children receive meals at no charge because the USDA provides funds that support the nutrition program based on your child’s eligibility.”

Applications for free and reduced-price school meal benefits for the 2021-2022 school year online.