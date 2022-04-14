FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a health curriculum update went wrong people who are both against and for the update have packed the board of education meeting to continue their fight.

Over 360 parents and LGBTQ+ advocates packed the board of education meeting room to continue voicing their opinion of the new health curriculum in schools.

The health curriculum announced would teach kids from kindergarten and up, about gender identity and sexual orientation. Since the announcement of the curriculum parents and supporters have been back and forth on the issue.

“It infuriates me that it’s 2022 and here we are discussing just basic human rights, Frederick resident, Farah Dennis Jenny. “It infuriates me it infuriates me that it’s 2022 and here we are discussing just basic human rights.”

During the board meeting, both sides continued arguing about the issue even though members of the board have not finalized the curriculum.

“Teach them how to be kind by leadership, show them how to be kind to each other family dynamics and I don’t think there’s a problem in teaching that because there are lots of different families,” FCPS parent, April Montgomery said. “It’s more the gender identity and expression and things of that nature where it gets a little bit difficult for a lot of parents including myself.”

“I sit here in this group and people say hatred or hate, and there’s no hate here,” FCPS parent, Ronan McEvoy said. “My only thing is to protect my child, my child’s protection is ultimately more important than anybody out.”

Some parents also voiced that if they continue to make the curriculum they warn that they are careful on how they teach the new concepts.

“I knew in kindergarten that I knew I was a girl, I just wasn’t able to be recognized,” Frederick resident, Emilynn Adams. “I hope the outcome is you know, we come up with some good curriculum that’s age-appropriate and hopefully we can satisfy the concerns of the folks that are obviously uncomfortable.”

The family life advisory committee will hold the meeting addressing the updated curriculum on April 27th.