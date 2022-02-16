FCPS offers retention bonus for all school employees

FREDERICK, M.d (WDVM) — In an effort to keep their school employees and to show a little appreciation the Frederick county school board is offering 1,300 dollars in retention bonuses. But, the lingering question still remains, will that be enough?

The retention bonuses given by the board will go toward all employees who stay until the end of the year.

According to Board President Brad Young, some of the money will be coming from the school board and the rest will be given by the County Executive as part of the county budget.

“It’s a retention bonus because of their dedication during some extremely tough times ever this past two years, FCPS Board President, Brad Young explained.” “We had planned to give a certain amount of bonus and we were able to increase that because of the generosity of our County Executive Jane Gardner in giving us an additional $500 per employee.”

Even though the bonuses came at a time that was needed, some educators still feel a lot more work needs to be done when it comes to making sure they have the resources they need.

“It is not a long-term solution to the staffing shortages and reaches hiring and retention issues, President of the Frederick County Teachers Association, Missy Dirks explained. “That has to be in salary and benefits and working conditions and workload has to be addressed in a more sustainable way than a one-time incentive.”

Teachers are also calling for the board to address more classroom problems such as their daily workload.

“Myself and other colleagues really don’t feel that it is a great short term fix, but it doesn’t address that long term, thinking about our workload or our daily workload that just keeps increasing with our students, Oak Hill Elementary Teacher, Justin Heid said.”

Board President Brad Young also mentioned that increasing compensation is one of their top priorities and is currently being worked out in their budget.