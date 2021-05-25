FCPS new virtual learning program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning this fall, Maryland Frederick County Public Schools are planning to have students return back to school full time.

However, if families are not comfortable with that, parents have the choice to enroll their children in a newly created virtual program.

FCPS is planning to do their virtual learning a bit differently this upcoming school year, instead of having their teachers conduct both in-person and virtual classes, students will be learning remotely with teachers who specialize in remote learning.

FCPS says once parents select the virtual learning program, that will be the final choice of schooling for the students’ school year.

“They will also be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their home schools. It’s the best of both worlds. They can do the extracurriculars and they can also partake in virtual learning,” said Brandon Oland, FCPS Spokesperson.

Staff says, if parents do not fill out a form by June 4, 2021, indicating to enroll their child in virtual learning, the student will automatically be enrolled for in-person classes.