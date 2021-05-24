FCPS needs answers from parents for the upcoming school year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are planning to operate five days a week this upcoming school year.

However, in order to fully prepare, school officials need to know the exact number of students returning.

Recently, FCPS sent out a message requesting caregivers to provide a decision on whether or not their student should return to school full time or enroll in the newly created FCPS Virtual Program.

Staff say it is important to receive a response from parents as soon as possible. Officials say a quick response can help schools ensure every student’s needs are fulfilled.

“People are probably wondering why they have to decide so early. Well the reason is we need to know how many students are going to be part of our virtual learning curriculum, so we can hire the appropriate number of teachers for those spots. We want to make sure every students needs are met, which is why we need responses early so we can prepare,” said Brandon Oland, FCPS spokesperson.

School officials also say be careful filling out the forms, because your response to the document will be your official decision for your child for the 2021-2022 school year.

The forms will be due June 4, 2021, and if parents do not submit the form, the student will automatically be enrolled to attend in person classes.