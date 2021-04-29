FCPS Names Jennifer Perez Ryan as Teacher of the Year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many people can agree that the pandemic has been difficult, however for students the schooling may have been even more challenging.

A lot of students have gone through many changes, and some had to adapt to various learning environments, but teachers like Jennifer Perez Ryan, strives to make a difference even during the pandemic, which is why she was named teacher of the year.

West Frederick Middle’s Jennifer Perez Ryan was named the 2021-22 Frederick County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She was honored by students and faculty as they celebrated her leadership efforts and recognized her positive attributes. She will serve as the FCPS representative in the Maryland state teacher of the year program.

Perez Ryan says she is committed to helping students succeed and overcome barriers, especially during the pandemic.

“I am honored to have such great support, and I hope I can help many kids succeed,” said Perez Ryan.