FCPS names finalists for 2021-22 Student Member of the Board of Education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Five candidates have been selected as finalists to become the next student member of the Board of Education of Frederick County.
These finalists were chosen through a vetting process and now FCPS middle and high school students have the chance to vote on the next student member.
The five candidates, listed alphabetically by last name, are:
- Jeanelle Agyem, is a junior at Urbana High. She serves as Secretary of the organization Maryland Youth and Government and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America.
- Dominic Phillips-Moore, of Frederick High, is a sophomore and President of the Frederick County Association of Student Councils. He’s also on the executive board of his school’s Student Government Association.
- Quinn Scholtes, attends Oakdale High and is Vice President of the school’s Student Government Association. She’s a junior who also participates in the Rotary Club of Frederick’s Interact service organization.
- Sam Starrs, of Oakdale High, is a junior and a member of the executive board of Oakdale’s Student Government Association. He’s also captain of the varsity indoor track team.
- Jacob Winters, a sophomore at Brunswick High, is active in the school’s Student Government Association. He is also a member of the school’s Minority Essence Club.
A virtual candidates forum will be held on January 14th for candidates to share their platforms. Voting will be open until February 5th.
