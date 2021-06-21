FCPS launches a summer meals program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are continuing their meal services throughout the summer beginning June 30’th.

Every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm FCPS Food and Nutrition Services will be handing out “to-go” breakfast and lunch to residents in the area who are 18 years or younger.

The goal is to ensure students are fed and are able to stay healthy all year around.

FCPS also announced for residents 18 plus who are enrolled in an educational program for people with disabilities, will also be served.

“The feeling of being in school foodservice is always one of pride because we know that we’re feeding children who really need food. So whether they need food financially or they need food because their parents work and maybe there’s no one at home to prepare a meal for them. We can do that,” said Monica Skidmore, FCPS Food and Nutrition Specialist.

Meal distribution will take place at the following schools:

Ballenger Creek Elementary

Brunswick Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Middletown High

Spring Ridge Elementary

Sugarloaf Elementary

Thurmont Middle

Walkersville Elementary

Waverley Elementary

Whittier Elementary

The last day of summer meals service will be Wednesday, August 11.