FCPS Interim Superintendent releases recommended budget

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Mike Markoe has released his recommended the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget.

Markoe is seeking $836 million, which is $135 million more than what was recommended the year before. The school system’s 2022 budget ended up costing the district $64 million more than the former superintendent Dr. Terry Alban requested.

The priorities of the budget include focusing on student needs, increasing staff salaries, enhancing supports to schools with significant needs, and continuing their response to COVID-19.