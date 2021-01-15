FCPS hosts virtual celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland held a ceremony to celebrate the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a student from each school was recognized for their positive leadership qualities. The students who received the awards have demonstrated responsibility, caring, fairness, trustworthiness, citizenship, and respect.

This is the annual event’s 31st year and the theme was only in the darkness you can see the stars: courage to be the light. To view the celebration, visit FCPS’s Youtube page.