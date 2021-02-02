FCPS holds a virtual conversation with Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools PTA sponsored a virtual conversation with Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban.

FCPS Board of Education President Jay Mason and county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer were also in attendance. This conversation was an opportunity to have an open dialogue, especially pertaining to the reopening of schools.

FCPS is set to begin their hybrid learning model on February 16th, but the district reminds families that this could change based on health metrics and direction from state officials.

For those who were not able to attend or have their questions answered, the meeting was recorded and will be posted on FCPS’s website.